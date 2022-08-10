Linde India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 588.06 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 588.06 crore in June 2022 up 13.27% from Rs. 519.17 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 171.88 crore in June 2022 up 137.09% from Rs. 72.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.31 crore in June 2022 down 5.95% from Rs. 154.51 crore in June 2021.

Linde India EPS has increased to Rs. 20.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.50 in June 2021.

Linde India shares closed at 3,543.45 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.66% returns over the last 6 months and 97.37% over the last 12 months.