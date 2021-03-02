English
Linde India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 475.43 crore, up 15.17% Y-o-Y

March 02, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Linde India are:

Net Sales at Rs 475.43 crore in December 2020 up 15.17% from Rs. 412.82 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.80 crore in December 2020 down 91.05% from Rs. 634.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 132.46 crore in December 2020 up 30.21% from Rs. 101.73 crore in December 2019.

Linde India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 74.40 in December 2019.

Linde India shares closed at 1,642.95 on March 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 128.82% returns over the last 6 months and 165.48% over the last 12 months.

Linde India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations475.43370.30412.82
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations475.43370.30412.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials69.0829.4855.70
Purchase of Traded Goods75.5947.5525.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.135.362.60
Power & Fuel96.2095.3589.89
Employees Cost10.7215.2627.48
Depreciation47.2443.1349.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses101.0290.41112.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.7043.7550.69
Other Income2.5210.681.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.2254.4352.51
Interest0.650.6917.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.5753.7534.89
Exceptional Items1.71--840.76
P/L Before Tax86.2853.75875.65
Tax30.1319.02241.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.1534.72634.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.1534.72634.50
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.650.74--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.8035.47634.50
Equity Share Capital85.2885.2885.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.664.1674.40
Diluted EPS6.664.1674.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.664.1674.40
Diluted EPS6.664.1674.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 2, 2021 01:00 pm

