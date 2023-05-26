English
    Lincoln Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.46 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.46 crore in March 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 102.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 up 13.95% from Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.54 crore in March 2023 up 6.26% from Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2022.

    Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2022.

    Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 394.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.28% returns over the last 6 months and 49.28% over the last 12 months.

    Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.46133.77102.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.46133.77102.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.9747.7443.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.0420.608.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.49-4.42-6.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.0523.4417.28
    Depreciation2.412.262.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.3119.6622.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.1824.4915.44
    Other Income3.956.361.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1330.8517.33
    Interest1.150.330.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.9830.5216.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.9830.5216.76
    Tax4.428.905.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5621.6111.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5621.6111.02
    Equity Share Capital20.0320.0320.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.2710.795.50
    Diluted EPS6.2710.795.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.2710.795.50
    Diluted EPS6.2710.795.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

