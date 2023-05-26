Lincoln Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 112.46 crore, up 9.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.46 crore in March 2023 up 9.67% from Rs. 102.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.56 crore in March 2023 up 13.95% from Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.54 crore in March 2023 up 6.26% from Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2022.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 6.27 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2022.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 394.40 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.28% returns over the last 6 months and 49.28% over the last 12 months.