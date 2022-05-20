Lincoln Pharma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore, up 32.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.54 crore in March 2022 up 32.24% from Rs. 77.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2022 down 6.97% from Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.33 crore in March 2022 up 15.47% from Rs. 16.74 crore in March 2021.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.92 in March 2021.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 283.80 on May 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.63% returns over the last 6 months and -9.89% over the last 12 months.