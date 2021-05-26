Lincoln Pharma Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.54 crore, up 3.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.54 crore in March 2021 up 3.03% from Rs. 75.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.85 crore in March 2021 up 28.33% from Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.74 crore in March 2021 up 28.28% from Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2020.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 5.92 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.62 in March 2020.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 296.25 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.92% returns over the last 6 months and 87.56% over the last 12 months.