Lincoln Pharma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore, down 2.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.26 crore in March 2020 down 2.84% from Rs. 77.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.23 crore in March 2020 up 28.69% from Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2020 up 45.48% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2019.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.62 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.59 in March 2019.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 176.15 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.05% returns over the last 6 months and 11.63% over the last 12 months.