Lincoln Pharma Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.74 crore, up 18.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.74 crore in June 2021 up 18.51% from Rs. 101.03 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.38 crore in June 2021 up 15.92% from Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.31 crore in June 2021 up 17.35% from Rs. 22.42 crore in June 2020.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.69 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.50 in June 2020.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 357.85 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 64.49% returns over the last 6 months and 57.96% over the last 12 months.