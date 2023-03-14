Lincoln Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 119.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 up 22.79% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.11 crore in December 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 26.08 crore in December 2021.
Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 10.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.79 in December 2021.
|Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 329.80 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.17% returns over the last 6 months and 5.40% over the last 12 months.
|Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|133.77
|140.61
|119.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|133.77
|140.61
|119.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|47.74
|51.51
|40.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|20.60
|22.67
|20.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.42
|-6.59
|-5.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.44
|23.03
|17.07
|Depreciation
|2.26
|2.42
|2.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.66
|21.09
|23.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.49
|26.49
|21.27
|Other Income
|6.36
|5.69
|2.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.85
|32.17
|23.90
|Interest
|0.33
|0.14
|0.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|30.52
|32.03
|23.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|30.52
|32.03
|23.60
|Tax
|8.90
|8.32
|6.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.61
|23.71
|17.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.61
|23.71
|17.60
|Equity Share Capital
|20.03
|20.03
|20.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.79
|11.84
|8.79
|Diluted EPS
|10.79
|11.84
|8.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.79
|11.84
|8.79
|Diluted EPS
|10.79
|11.84
|8.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited