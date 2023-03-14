 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lincoln Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 119.88 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 up 22.79% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.11 crore in December 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 26.08 crore in December 2021.
Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 10.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.79 in December 2021. Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 329.80 on March 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.17% returns over the last 6 months and 5.40% over the last 12 months.
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations133.77140.61119.88
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations133.77140.61119.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials47.7451.5140.04
Purchase of Traded Goods20.6022.6720.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.42-6.59-5.09
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.4423.0317.07
Depreciation2.262.422.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses19.6621.0923.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4926.4921.27
Other Income6.365.692.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8532.1723.90
Interest0.330.140.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.5232.0323.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax30.5232.0323.60
Tax8.908.326.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.6123.7117.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.6123.7117.60
Equity Share Capital20.0320.0320.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.7911.848.79
Diluted EPS10.7911.848.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.7911.848.79
Diluted EPS10.7911.848.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Mar 14, 2023 11:22 am