Lincoln Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 119.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 up 22.79% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.11 crore in December 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 26.08 crore in December 2021.