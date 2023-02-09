English
    Lincoln Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 119.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 up 22.79% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.11 crore in December 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 26.08 crore in December 2021.

    Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations133.77140.61119.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations133.77140.61119.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.7451.5140.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.6022.6720.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.42-6.59-5.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.4423.0317.07
    Depreciation2.262.422.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.6621.0923.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.4926.4921.27
    Other Income6.365.692.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8532.1723.90
    Interest0.330.140.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.5232.0323.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.5232.0323.60
    Tax8.908.326.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.6123.7117.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.6123.7117.60
    Equity Share Capital20.0320.0320.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7911.848.79
    Diluted EPS10.7911.848.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.7911.848.79
    Diluted EPS10.7911.848.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
