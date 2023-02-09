Lincoln Pharma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.77 crore in December 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 119.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.61 crore in December 2022 up 22.79% from Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.11 crore in December 2022 up 26.96% from Rs. 26.08 crore in December 2021.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 10.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.79 in December 2021.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 323.90 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.64% returns over the last 6 months and -6.55% over the last 12 months.