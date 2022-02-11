Lincoln Pharma Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 119.88 crore, up 6.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.88 crore in December 2021 up 6.85% from Rs. 112.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.60 crore in December 2021 up 31.67% from Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.08 crore in December 2021 up 30.79% from Rs. 19.94 crore in December 2020.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 8.79 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.68 in December 2020.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 341.30 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.84% returns over the last 6 months and 52.84% over the last 12 months.