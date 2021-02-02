MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lincoln Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.19 crore, up 17.31% Y-o-Y

February 02, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.19 crore in December 2020 up 17.31% from Rs. 95.64 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.37 crore in December 2020 up 31.35% from Rs. 10.18 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.94 crore in December 2020 up 43.25% from Rs. 13.92 crore in December 2019.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 6.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.09 in December 2019.

Close

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 235.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.24% returns over the last 6 months and 20.28% over the last 12 months.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations112.19122.2995.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations112.19122.2995.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials29.2127.3827.73
Purchase of Traded Goods32.0032.5526.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.530.78-4.47
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost12.7712.6513.42
Depreciation1.421.421.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.8221.1321.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4526.3810.14
Other Income1.061.222.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.5227.6012.51
Interest0.360.210.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.1627.3912.05
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.1627.3912.05
Tax4.797.201.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.3720.2010.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.3720.2010.18
Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.6810.105.09
Diluted EPS6.6810.105.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.6810.105.09
Diluted EPS6.6810.105.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Lincoln Pharma #Lincoln Pharmaceuticals #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Feb 2, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.