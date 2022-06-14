 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lincoln Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Jun 14, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore in March 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 79.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2022 down 12.32% from Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.34 crore in March 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2021.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.29 in March 2021.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 303.90 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Mar'21 Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.59 79.58 103.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.59 79.58 103.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.63 25.01 27.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.38 5.10 16.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.58 -5.08 7.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.28 20.39 12.92
Depreciation 2.00 1.89 1.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.42 18.91 17.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.45 13.35 20.29
Other Income 1.89 2.53 1.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.34 15.89 22.09
Interest 0.57 0.57 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.77 15.31 21.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.77 15.31 21.41
Tax 5.75 2.73 6.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.02 12.58 15.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.02 12.58 15.26
Minority Interest -- -0.01 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.02 12.57 15.26
Equity Share Capital 20.03 20.00 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.50 6.29 7.63
Diluted EPS 5.50 6.29 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.50 6.29 7.63
Diluted EPS 5.50 6.29 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 14, 2022
