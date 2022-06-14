Lincoln Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore in March 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 79.58 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2022 down 12.32% from Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.34 crore in March 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2021.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.29 in March 2021.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 303.90 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)