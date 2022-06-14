English
    Lincoln Pharma Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore, up 28.91% Y-o-Y

    June 14, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.59 crore in March 2022 up 28.91% from Rs. 79.58 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2022 down 12.32% from Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.34 crore in March 2022 up 8.77% from Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2021.

    Lincoln Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.29 in March 2021.

    Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 303.90 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)

    Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Mar'21Jun'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.5979.58103.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.5979.58103.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.6325.0127.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.385.1016.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.58-5.087.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.2820.3912.92
    Depreciation2.001.891.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.4218.9117.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4513.3520.29
    Other Income1.892.531.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3415.8922.09
    Interest0.570.570.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.7715.3121.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.7715.3121.41
    Tax5.752.736.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0212.5815.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0212.5815.26
    Minority Interest---0.010.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.0212.5715.26
    Equity Share Capital20.0320.0020.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.506.297.63
    Diluted EPS5.506.29--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.506.297.63
    Diluted EPS5.506.29--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lincoln Pharma #Lincoln Pharmaceuticals #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 01:33 pm
