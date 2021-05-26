MARKET NEWS

Lincoln Pharma Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.58 crore, up 1.42% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.58 crore in March 2021 up 1.42% from Rs. 78.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2021 up 40.14% from Rs. 8.97 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.78 crore in March 2021 up 38.8% from Rs. 12.81 crore in March 2020.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 6.29 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.47 in March 2020.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 296.25 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 24.92% returns over the last 6 months and 87.56% over the last 12 months.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations79.58114.7568.82
Other Operating Income----9.65
Total Income From Operations79.58114.7578.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials25.0135.8227.68
Purchase of Traded Goods5.1025.1811.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.080.55-4.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.3913.8013.75
Depreciation1.891.901.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.9119.3920.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.3518.116.79
Other Income2.530.734.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8918.8410.98
Interest0.570.39-0.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.3118.4411.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.3118.4411.53
Tax2.734.962.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5813.488.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5813.488.94
Minority Interest-0.010.000.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.5713.488.97
Equity Share Capital20.0020.0020.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----293.09
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.296.744.47
Diluted EPS6.296.74--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.296.744.47
Diluted EPS6.296.74--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2021 02:00 pm

