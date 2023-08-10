Lincoln Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.62 crore, up 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.62 crore in June 2023 up 9.84% from Rs. 123.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.01 crore in June 2023 up 26.66% from Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.41 crore in June 2023 up 21.36% from Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2022.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 9.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.49 in June 2022.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 450.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.26% returns over the last 6 months and 55.97% over the last 12 months.