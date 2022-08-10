Lincoln Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.47 crore, up 1.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.47 crore in June 2022 up 1.05% from Rs. 122.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022 down 15.2% from Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2022 down 14.34% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2021.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in June 2021.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 309.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.59% over the last 12 months.