Lincoln Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.47 crore, up 1.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.47 crore in June 2022 up 1.05% from Rs. 122.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022 down 15.2% from Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2022 down 14.34% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2021.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in June 2021.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 309.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.59% over the last 12 months.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.47 102.59 114.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.47 102.59 114.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 43.78 43.63 35.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 15.33 8.38 25.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.28 -6.58 0.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.61 17.28 13.80
Depreciation 2.07 2.00 1.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.56 22.42 19.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.84 15.45 18.11
Other Income 6.49 1.89 0.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.34 17.34 18.84
Interest 0.41 0.57 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.93 16.77 18.44
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.93 16.77 18.44
Tax 5.91 5.75 4.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.01 11.02 13.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.01 11.02 13.48
Minority Interest -- -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.01 11.02 13.48
Equity Share Capital 20.03 20.03 20.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.49 5.50 6.74
Diluted EPS 7.49 5.50 6.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.49 5.50 6.74
Diluted EPS 7.49 5.50 6.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
