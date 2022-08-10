English
    Lincoln Pharma Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.47 crore, up 1.05% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Lincoln Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.47 crore in June 2022 up 1.05% from Rs. 122.19 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022 down 15.2% from Rs. 17.70 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.41 crore in June 2022 down 14.34% from Rs. 27.33 crore in June 2021.

    Lincoln Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.84 in June 2021.

    Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 309.55 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.59% over the last 12 months.

    Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.47102.59114.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.47102.59114.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.7843.6335.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.338.3825.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.28-6.580.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.6117.2813.80
    Depreciation2.072.001.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5622.4219.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.8415.4518.11
    Other Income6.491.890.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3417.3418.84
    Interest0.410.570.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.9316.7718.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.9316.7718.44
    Tax5.915.754.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.0111.0213.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.0111.0213.48
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.0111.0213.48
    Equity Share Capital20.0320.0320.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.495.506.74
    Diluted EPS7.495.506.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.495.506.74
    Diluted EPS7.495.506.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
