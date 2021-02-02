Lincoln Pharma Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.75 crore, up 16.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.75 crore in December 2020 up 16.47% from Rs. 98.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2020 up 23.56% from Rs. 10.91 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.74 crore in December 2020 up 27.87% from Rs. 16.22 crore in December 2019.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 6.74 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.46 in December 2019.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 235.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 13.24% returns over the last 6 months and 20.28% over the last 12 months.