Lincoln Pharma Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 84.43 crore, up 5.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.43 crore in December 2018 up 5.3% from Rs. 80.18 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2018 down 20.99% from Rs. 11.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.99 crore in December 2018 down 26.29% from Rs. 18.98 crore in December 2017.

Lincoln Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 5.79 in December 2017.

Lincoln Pharma shares closed at 188.30 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.55% returns over the last 6 months and -16.66% over the last 12 months.