Linc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.98 crore, up 35.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc are:

Net Sales at Rs 126.98 crore in September 2022 up 35.15% from Rs. 93.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in September 2022 up 167.01% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.40 crore in September 2022 up 103.73% from Rs. 8.05 crore in September 2021.

Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

Linc shares closed at 302.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 26.41% over the last 12 months.

Linc
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 126.98 97.94 93.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 126.98 97.94 93.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.86 34.72 30.56
Purchase of Traded Goods 40.67 39.68 28.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.43 -9.75 4.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.86 12.67 8.48
Depreciation 3.64 3.28 3.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.46 12.62 15.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.92 4.72 4.51
Other Income 0.84 1.32 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.76 6.04 4.95
Interest 0.10 0.11 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.67 5.93 4.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.67 5.93 4.80
Tax 3.11 1.55 1.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.56 4.38 3.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.56 4.38 3.58
Equity Share Capital 14.87 14.87 14.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.42 2.95 2.41
Diluted EPS 6.42 2.95 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.42 2.95 2.41
Diluted EPS 6.42 2.95 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm
