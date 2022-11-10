Linc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.98 crore, up 35.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.98 crore in September 2022 up 35.15% from Rs. 93.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in September 2022 up 167.01% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.40 crore in September 2022 up 103.73% from Rs. 8.05 crore in September 2021.

Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

Linc shares closed at 302.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 26.41% over the last 12 months.