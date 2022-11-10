English
    Linc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.98 crore, up 35.15% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.98 crore in September 2022 up 35.15% from Rs. 93.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.56 crore in September 2022 up 167.01% from Rs. 3.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.40 crore in September 2022 up 103.73% from Rs. 8.05 crore in September 2021.

    Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 6.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

    Linc shares closed at 302.25 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.12% returns over the last 6 months and 26.41% over the last 12 months.

    Linc
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.9897.9493.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.9897.9493.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.8634.7230.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.6739.6828.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.43-9.754.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8612.678.48
    Depreciation3.643.283.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4612.6215.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.924.724.51
    Other Income0.841.320.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.766.044.95
    Interest0.100.110.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.675.934.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.675.934.80
    Tax3.111.551.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.564.383.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.564.383.58
    Equity Share Capital14.8714.8714.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.422.952.41
    Diluted EPS6.422.952.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.422.952.41
    Diluted EPS6.422.952.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm