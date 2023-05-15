Linc Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.29 crore, up 24.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.29 crore in March 2023 up 24.19% from Rs. 110.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2023 up 312.22% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.52 crore in March 2023 up 175.44% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 8.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2022.

Linc shares closed at 666.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 95.42% returns over the last 6 months and 182.74% over the last 12 months.