    Linc Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 137.29 crore, up 24.19% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc are:

    Net Sales at Rs 137.29 crore in March 2023 up 24.19% from Rs. 110.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2023 up 312.22% from Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.52 crore in March 2023 up 175.44% from Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022.

    Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 8.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in March 2022.

    Linc shares closed at 666.00 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 95.42% returns over the last 6 months and 182.74% over the last 12 months.

    Linc
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations137.29124.55110.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations137.29124.55110.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.6632.9030.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.0448.9238.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.57-8.257.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2514.9611.74
    Depreciation3.653.543.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1717.8315.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.9614.652.57
    Other Income0.910.411.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8715.054.18
    Interest0.290.150.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.5814.903.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.5814.903.98
    Tax4.263.770.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.3311.132.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.3311.132.99
    Equity Share Capital14.8714.8714.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.297.492.01
    Diluted EPS8.297.492.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.297.492.01
    Diluted EPS8.297.492.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

