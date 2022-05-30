Linc Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 110.55 crore, up 17.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.55 crore in March 2022 up 17.9% from Rs. 93.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2022 down 51.73% from Rs. 6.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in March 2022 down 2.87% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2021.

Linc EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.17 in March 2021.

Linc shares closed at 263.85 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and 64.60% over the last 12 months.