Linc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.88 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.88 crore in June 2023 up 14.23% from Rs. 97.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2023 up 68.58% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2023 up 55.47% from Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2022.

Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2022.

Linc shares closed at 674.60 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.38% returns over the last 6 months and 170.27% over the last 12 months.