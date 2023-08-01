English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Linc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.88 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.88 crore in June 2023 up 14.23% from Rs. 97.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2023 up 68.58% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.49 crore in June 2023 up 55.47% from Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2022.

    Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2022.

    Linc shares closed at 674.60 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 50.38% returns over the last 6 months and 170.27% over the last 12 months.

    Linc
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.88137.2997.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.88137.2997.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.8328.6634.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods45.4047.0439.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.744.57-9.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8516.2512.67
    Depreciation3.733.653.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.3821.1712.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4215.964.72
    Other Income1.340.911.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7616.876.04
    Interest0.720.290.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0416.585.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.0416.585.93
    Tax2.664.261.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.3912.334.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.3912.334.38
    Equity Share Capital14.8714.8714.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.978.292.95
    Diluted EPS4.978.292.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.978.292.95
    Diluted EPS4.978.292.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Linc #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!