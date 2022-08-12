 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Linc Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.94 crore, up 77.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.94 crore in June 2022 up 77.65% from Rs. 55.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022 up 458.41% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2022 up 429.55% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2021.

Linc shares closed at 288.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and 49.80% over the last 12 months.

Linc
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.94 110.55 55.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.94 110.55 55.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 34.72 30.91 22.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 39.68 38.42 17.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.75 7.86 -3.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.67 11.74 7.35
Depreciation 3.28 3.27 3.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.62 15.76 10.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.72 2.57 -1.72
Other Income 1.32 1.61 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.04 4.18 -1.32
Interest 0.11 0.20 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.93 3.98 -1.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.93 3.98 -1.62
Tax 1.55 0.99 -0.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.38 2.99 -1.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.38 2.99 -1.22
Equity Share Capital 14.87 14.87 14.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 2.01 -0.82
Diluted EPS 2.95 2.01 -0.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.95 2.01 -0.82
Diluted EPS 2.95 2.01 -0.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 12:11 pm
