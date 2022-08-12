Linc Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.94 crore, up 77.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.94 crore in June 2022 up 77.65% from Rs. 55.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022 up 458.41% from Rs. 1.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.32 crore in June 2022 up 429.55% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2021.

Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in June 2021.

Linc shares closed at 288.00 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.45% returns over the last 6 months and 49.80% over the last 12 months.