Linc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.55 crore, up 30.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.55 crore in December 2022 up 30.65% from Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.13 crore in December 2022 up 299.6% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 up 160.36% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 7.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in December 2021.

Read More