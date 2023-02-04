English
    Linc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.55 crore, up 30.65% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Linc are:

    Net Sales at Rs 124.55 crore in December 2022 up 30.65% from Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.13 crore in December 2022 up 299.6% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.59 crore in December 2022 up 160.36% from Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021.

    Linc
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations124.55126.9895.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations124.55126.9895.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.9036.8636.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods48.9240.6734.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.25-1.43-8.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.9616.8611.68
    Depreciation3.543.643.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8318.4615.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6511.923.35
    Other Income0.410.840.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0512.763.77
    Interest0.150.100.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.9012.673.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.9012.673.69
    Tax3.773.110.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.139.562.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.139.562.79
    Equity Share Capital14.8714.8714.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.496.421.87
    Diluted EPS7.496.421.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.496.421.87
    Diluted EPS7.496.421.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
