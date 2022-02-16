Linc Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore, up 33.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.33 crore in December 2021 up 33.86% from Rs. 71.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2021 up 317.39% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021 up 229.03% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2020.

Linc EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2020.

Linc shares closed at 281.25 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.20% returns over the last 6 months and 57.96% over the last 12 months.