Lime Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 36.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lime Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 36.3% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 83.06% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 93.75% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.
Lime Chemicals shares closed at 23.86 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.98% returns over the last 6 months and -10.97% over the last 12 months.
|Lime Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.39
|3.71
|5.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.39
|3.71
|5.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.14
|0.16
|0.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.93
|1.98
|3.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.48
|0.45
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.23
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.06
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|0.83
|2.72
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|-0.01
|-1.16
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.02
|-1.05
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.01
|-1.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|3.09
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.09
|3.10
|-1.11
|Tax
|0.05
|0.25
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|2.85
|-1.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.03
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|2.85
|-1.01
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|4.38
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|4.38
|-1.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|4.38
|-1.55
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|4.38
|-1.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited