Lime Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 36.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 36.3% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 83.06% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 93.75% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

Lime Chemicals shares closed at 23.86 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.98% returns over the last 6 months and -10.97% over the last 12 months.