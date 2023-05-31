English
    Lime Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, down 36.3% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lime Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2023 down 36.3% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 83.06% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 93.75% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2022.

    Lime Chemicals shares closed at 23.86 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.98% returns over the last 6 months and -10.97% over the last 12 months.

    Lime Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.393.715.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.393.715.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.140.160.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.931.983.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.480.450.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.230.30
    Depreciation0.020.060.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.680.832.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.01-1.16
    Other Income0.010.020.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.02-1.05
    Interest0.020.010.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.01-1.11
    Exceptional Items--3.09--
    P/L Before Tax-0.093.10-1.11
    Tax0.050.25-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.142.85-1.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.03----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.172.85-1.01
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.214.38-1.55
    Diluted EPS-0.214.38-1.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.214.38-1.55
    Diluted EPS-0.214.38-1.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

