Lime Chemicals Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore, down 34.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.00 crore in March 2019 down 34.87% from Rs. 13.82 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 94.14% from Rs. 2.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019 down 76.31% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2018.

Lime Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 5.30 in March 2018.

Lime Chemicals shares closed at 40.50 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -18.92% returns over the last 6 months and -59.64% over the last 12 months.