Lime Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, down 18.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in June 2023 down 18.96% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 361.19% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 205.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

Lime Chemicals shares closed at 21.91 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.31% returns over the last 6 months and -4.74% over the last 12 months.