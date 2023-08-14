English
    Lime Chemicals Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore, down 18.96% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lime Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.25 crore in June 2023 down 18.96% from Rs. 4.01 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 361.19% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 205.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

    Lime Chemicals shares closed at 21.91 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.31% returns over the last 6 months and -4.74% over the last 12 months.

    Lime Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.253.394.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.253.394.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.310.14--
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.781.933.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.510.48-0.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.230.23
    Depreciation0.020.020.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.710.680.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.090.10
    Other Income0.100.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.080.12
    Interest0.000.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.21-0.090.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.21-0.090.11
    Tax--0.050.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.140.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---0.03--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.170.08
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.210.12
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.210.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.33-0.210.12
    Diluted EPS-0.33-0.210.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

