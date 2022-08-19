Lime Chemicals Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore, up 72.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.01 crore in June 2022 up 72.59% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 99.26% from Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021.

Lime Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.75 in June 2021.

Lime Chemicals shares closed at 23.60 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.16% returns over the last 6 months and -11.28% over the last 12 months.