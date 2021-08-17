Lime Chemicals Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore, down 59.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.32 crore in June 2021 down 59.17% from Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.90 crore in June 2021 up 2280.65% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2021 down 89.16% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2020.

Lime Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 15.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2020.

Lime Chemicals shares closed at 28.95 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.84% returns over the last 6 months