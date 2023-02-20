Lime Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 up 3039.01% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.