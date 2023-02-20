 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Lime Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lime Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 up 3039.01% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Lime Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.71 4.37 3.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.71 4.37 3.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.16 0.14 0.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.98 4.48 2.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.45 -1.25 -0.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.24 0.18
Depreciation 0.06 0.08 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.83 0.72 0.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.06 -0.07
Other Income 0.02 0.06 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.01 -0.07
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.03 -0.10
Exceptional Items 3.09 -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.10 -0.03 -0.10
Tax 0.25 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.85 -0.03 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- 0.00 --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.85 -0.04 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 -0.06 -0.16
Diluted EPS 4.38 -0.06 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.38 -0.06 -0.16
Diluted EPS 4.38 -0.06 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited