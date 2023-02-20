English
    Lime Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lime Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.71 crore in December 2022 up 16.07% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2022 up 3039.01% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Lime Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 4.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

    Lime Chemicals shares closed at 22.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.31% returns over the last 6 months and -22.24% over the last 12 months.

    Lime Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.714.373.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.714.373.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.160.140.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.984.482.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.45-1.25-0.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.240.18
    Depreciation0.060.080.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.830.720.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.06-0.07
    Other Income0.020.060.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.01-0.07
    Interest0.010.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.03-0.10
    Exceptional Items3.09----
    P/L Before Tax3.10-0.03-0.10
    Tax0.25----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.85-0.03-0.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items--0.00--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.85-0.04-0.10
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.38-0.06-0.16
    Diluted EPS4.38-0.06-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.38-0.06-0.16
    Diluted EPS4.38-0.06-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Lime Chemicals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 11:00 am