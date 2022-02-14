Lime Chemicals Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 40.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2021 down 40.03% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 297.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 105.13% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.

Lime Chemicals shares closed at 29.60 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.25% returns over the last 6 months and 53.37% over the last 12 months.