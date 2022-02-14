Lime Chemicals Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore, down 40.03% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lime Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.20 crore in December 2021 down 40.03% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021 down 297.13% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 105.13% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020.
Lime Chemicals shares closed at 29.60 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.25% returns over the last 6 months and 53.37% over the last 12 months.
|Lime Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.20
|3.22
|5.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.20
|3.22
|5.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|0.18
|1.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.11
|1.66
|1.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.16
|0.12
|0.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.13
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.04
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|1.04
|1.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.04
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.14
|Interest
|0.03
|0.05
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.01
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.01
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.01
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited