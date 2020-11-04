Likhitha Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 41.47 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.47 crore in September 2020 up 7.09% from Rs. 38.72 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2020 up 17.94% from Rs. 4.55 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2020 up 15.69% from Rs. 6.82 crore in September 2019.

Likhitha EPS has increased to Rs. 3.67 in September 2020 from Rs. 3.11 in September 2019.

Likhitha shares closed at 147.05 on November 03, 2020 (NSE)