    Likhitha Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore, up 26.42% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Likhitha Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.63 crore in March 2023 up 26.42% from Rs. 78.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.24 crore in March 2023 up 18.78% from Rs. 13.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in March 2023 up 18.47% from Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022.

    Likhitha EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.93 in March 2022.

    Likhitha shares closed at 282.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.37% returns over the last 6 months and 97.97% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.6391.1278.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.6391.1278.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.7111.4713.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.83-1.26-12.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.187.908.39
    Depreciation1.511.591.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.8852.5850.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.1718.8317.05
    Other Income2.531.551.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7120.3818.33
    Interest0.220.200.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.4920.1918.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.4920.1918.08
    Tax5.254.704.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2415.4913.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2415.4913.67
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.123.936.93
    Diluted EPS4.12--6.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.123.936.93
    Diluted EPS4.12--6.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 18, 2023 05:43 pm