Likhitha Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 99.26 crore, up 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.26 crore in June 2023 up 24.54% from Rs. 79.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 13.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.94 crore in June 2023 up 12.51% from Rs. 19.50 crore in June 2022.

Likhitha EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.05 in June 2022.

Likhitha shares closed at 315.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.89% returns over the last 6 months and 115.18% over the last 12 months.