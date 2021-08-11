Likhitha Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore, up 228.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.74 crore in June 2021 up 228.62% from Rs. 16.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2021 up 834.51% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.33 crore in June 2021 up 475.5% from Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2020.

Likhitha EPS has increased to Rs. 5.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2020.

Likhitha shares closed at 403.00 on August 10, 2021 (NSE)