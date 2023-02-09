 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Likhitha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore, up 41.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Likhitha Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore in December 2022 up 41.12% from Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.49 crore in December 2022 up 37.56% from Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2022 up 36.04% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021.

Likhitha Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 91.12 81.31 64.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 91.12 81.31 64.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.47 17.54 16.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.26 -10.77 -8.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.90 7.71 8.08
Depreciation 1.59 1.03 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.58 48.58 32.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.83 17.22 14.24
Other Income 1.55 2.06 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.38 19.28 15.25
Interest 0.20 0.20 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.19 19.08 15.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.19 19.08 15.06
Tax 4.70 4.67 3.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.49 14.40 11.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.49 14.40 11.26
Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.93 7.30 5.71
Diluted EPS -- 7.30 5.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.93 7.30 5.71
Diluted EPS -- 7.30 5.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited