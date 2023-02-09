Likhitha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore, up 41.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore in December 2022 up 41.12% from Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.49 crore in December 2022 up 37.56% from Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2022 up 36.04% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021.