Likhitha Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore, up 41.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.12 crore in December 2022 up 41.12% from Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.49 crore in December 2022 up 37.56% from Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in December 2022 up 36.04% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021.

Likhitha EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.71 in December 2021.

Likhitha shares closed at 230.05 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 60.48% returns over the last 6 months and 23.98% over the last 12 months.