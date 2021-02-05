Likhitha Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.37 crore, up 49.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.37 crore in December 2020 up 49.15% from Rs. 39.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2020 up 39.66% from Rs. 6.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2020 up 26.39% from Rs. 10.61 crore in December 2019.

Likhitha EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.66 in December 2019.

Likhitha shares closed at 221.85 on February 04, 2021 (NSE)