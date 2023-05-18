English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Likhitha Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore, up 50.15% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Likhitha Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore in March 2023 up 50.15% from Rs. 78.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2023 up 16.8% from Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2023 up 19.41% from Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2022.

    Likhitha EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.26 in March 2022.

    Likhitha shares closed at 282.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.37% returns over the last 6 months and 97.97% over the last 12 months.

    Likhitha Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.2583.4178.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.2583.4178.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.2112.0913.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.63-10.86-15.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.868.539.77
    Depreciation1.511.591.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.1452.6950.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.9019.3718.06
    Other Income1.201.271.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.1020.6419.34
    Interest0.220.200.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8820.4419.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.8820.4419.09
    Tax6.154.844.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.7315.6014.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.7315.6014.33
    Minority Interest---0.07--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.7315.5414.33
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.243.967.26
    Diluted EPS4.243.967.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.243.967.26
    Diluted EPS4.243.967.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #infrastructure #Likhitha #Likhitha Infrastructure #Results
    first published: May 18, 2023 05:51 pm