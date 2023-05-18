Likhitha Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore, up 50.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.25 crore in March 2023 up 50.15% from Rs. 78.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.73 crore in March 2023 up 16.8% from Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2023 up 19.41% from Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2022.

Likhitha EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.26 in March 2022.

Likhitha shares closed at 282.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.37% returns over the last 6 months and 97.97% over the last 12 months.