Likhitha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.09 crore, up 33.78% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Likhitha Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.09 crore in March 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 58.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2022 up 50.61% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2022 up 53.69% from Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2021.

Likhitha EPS has increased to Rs. 7.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.04 in March 2021.

Likhitha shares closed at 266.10 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)

Likhitha Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.09 64.57
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.09 64.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.84 16.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.53 -8.22
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 9.77 8.08
Depreciation 1.27 0.90
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 50.68 32.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.06 14.24
Other Income 1.28 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.34 15.25
Interest 0.24 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.09 15.06
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.09 15.06
Tax 4.77 3.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.33 11.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.33 11.26
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.33 11.26
Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.26 5.71
Diluted EPS 7.26 5.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.26 5.71
Diluted EPS 7.26 5.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 07:06 pm
