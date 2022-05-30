Likhitha Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.09 crore, up 33.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.09 crore in March 2022 up 33.78% from Rs. 58.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.33 crore in March 2022 up 50.61% from Rs. 9.51 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.61 crore in March 2022 up 53.69% from Rs. 13.41 crore in March 2021.

Likhitha EPS has increased to Rs. 7.26 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.04 in March 2021.

Likhitha shares closed at 266.10 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)