    Likhitha Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 90.20 crore, up 10.9% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Likhitha Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 90.20 crore in June 2023 up 10.9% from Rs. 81.33 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2023 up 16.71% from Rs. 13.57 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.26 crore in June 2023 up 13.46% from Rs. 19.62 crore in June 2022.

    Likhitha EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.88 in June 2022.

    Likhitha shares closed at 315.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.89% returns over the last 6 months and 115.18% over the last 12 months.

    Likhitha Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations90.20117.2581.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations90.20117.2581.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.3217.2114.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.525.63-4.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.858.868.38
    Depreciation1.441.510.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.6262.1444.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4921.9018.05
    Other Income1.321.200.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8223.1018.69
    Interest0.660.220.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.1622.8818.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.1622.8818.54
    Tax4.236.154.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.9316.7313.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.9316.7313.57
    Minority Interest-0.10----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.8316.7313.57
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.014.246.88
    Diluted EPS4.014.246.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.014.246.88
    Diluted EPS4.014.246.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

