Likhitha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.41 crore, up 29.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.41 crore in December 2022 up 29.17% from Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2022 up 37.98% from Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021.