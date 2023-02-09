 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Likhitha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.41 crore, up 29.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Likhitha Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 83.41 crore in December 2022 up 29.17% from Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2022 up 37.98% from Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021.

Likhitha Infrastructure
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 83.41 82.96 64.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 83.41 82.96 64.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.09 18.09 16.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.86 -11.61 -8.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.53 8.29 8.08
Depreciation 1.59 1.03 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.69 48.47 32.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.37 18.68 14.24
Other Income 1.27 1.28 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.64 19.97 15.25
Interest 0.20 0.20 0.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.44 19.77 15.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.44 19.77 15.06
Tax 4.84 5.16 3.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.60 14.60 11.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.60 14.60 11.26
Minority Interest -0.07 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.54 14.60 11.26
Equity Share Capital 19.73 19.73 19.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 7.40 5.71
Diluted EPS 3.96 7.40 5.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.96 7.40 5.71
Diluted EPS 3.96 7.40 5.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited