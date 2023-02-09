English
    Earnings

    Likhitha Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.41 crore, up 29.17% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Likhitha Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 83.41 crore in December 2022 up 29.17% from Rs. 64.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.54 crore in December 2022 up 37.98% from Rs. 11.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.23 crore in December 2022 up 37.65% from Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2021.

    Likhitha Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations83.4182.9664.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations83.4182.9664.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.0918.0916.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.86-11.61-8.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.538.298.08
    Depreciation1.591.030.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.6948.4732.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3718.6814.24
    Other Income1.271.281.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.6419.9715.25
    Interest0.200.200.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.4419.7715.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.4419.7715.06
    Tax4.845.163.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.6014.6011.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.6014.6011.26
    Minority Interest-0.07----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.5414.6011.26
    Equity Share Capital19.7319.7319.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.967.405.71
    Diluted EPS3.967.405.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.967.405.71
    Diluted EPS3.967.405.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited