Likhami Consult Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 5.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 5.49% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 9.97% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Likhami Consult EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.

Likhami Consult shares closed at 150.00 on October 31, 2022 (BSE)