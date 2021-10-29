Likhami Consult Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 13.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 13.94% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 2130% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

Likhami Consult EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2020.

Likhami Consult shares closed at 63.00 on October 18, 2021 (BSE)